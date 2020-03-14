The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party calls on the SDSM led Government to make enough face masks and disinfectant available for public, given the incidents of price gouging and hoarding.

VMRO also calls for cuts in the work schedule of the public administration, sending half of the employees home to reduce the danger of spreading the virus.

We also urgently need the creation of a national control body which would oversee and control the preventive measures, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The party proposes one off financial aid packages to those infected and free treatment.

Regarding the economic hit, VMRO-PDMNE proposes that individuals and companies who are hit by the economic impact of the epidemic, are exempt from paying their loan rates for March. A proposal to cover up to 50 percent of the payrolls for the worst hit companies from the budget should also be looked into, the opposition party said.