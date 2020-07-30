VMRO-DPMNE called out the service of state prosecutors, for their refusal to investigate SDSM party officials linked to the developing second Racket scandal.

The on-going trial revealed that besides Zoran Zaev, other SDSM officials such as Mila Carovsk and Aleksandar Kiracovski were closely linked to the criminal enterprise whose front face was showman Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. The group sought state subsidies to build “humanitarian” retirement homes at sought after locations provided by local SDSM officials, and were later planning to convert them to villas to be sold for profit. Boki 13 extracted over a million EUR from two real-estate developers promising to include them in the scheme and testified publicly about the involvement of SDSM party officials.

Prosecutors remain unconcerned as the brother of a judge is revealed to be involved in an extortion scheme worth millions, and now we hear testimonies that Carovska, Kiracovski and many other officials were involved in the suspicious schemes, and that Radmila Sekerinska was directly meeting with the perpetrators of the extortion, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

The next hearing in the trial is expected in late August.