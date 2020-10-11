VMRO-DPMNE is intensifying its protests against the Zaev regime. The conservative opposition party will hold protests in Skopje, Prilep and Ohrid on Tuesday.

The protests will take place with car convoys driving through the streets. The main issue is the steep electricity price hike of 7.4 percent, that was declared shortly after the July 15 elections, after a campaign by the ruling SDSM party that included promises of continued subsidized electricity price.

Macedonian citizens are hit by the drastic price increase ordered by the ruling mafia and its well paid head of the Regulatory Commission. The people are now forced to pay for Zoran Zaev’s incompetence, VMRO-DPMNE said.

Protests have taken place every few days over the past weeks, with calls for an end to persecution of political opponents, attacks on public sector employees seen as disloyal and the worsening economic situation.