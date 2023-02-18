VMRO-DPMNE responded to the call from Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic that talks between about the Bulgarian request that Macedonia amends its Constitution and includes the Bulgarian nation in the Preamble. The Government has ignored the opposition in the course of the years long negotiations with Bulgaria, but is now blocked as it doesn’t have the votes to adopt the current Bulgarian request.

Maricic does not have the mandate from the citizens to discuss something that was not approved by them. It has dawned that the Government does not have a majority to make changes to the Constitution, despite a year long campaign in which it insisted that it is on the threshold to get the votes. The only thing that this Government can’t discuss with VMRO-DPMNE is the need for early general elections. The sooner this criminal Government is out, the better for the country, VMRO-DPMNE said in its response.