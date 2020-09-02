VMRO-DPMNE called on the Government to show that the rule of law applies to all by going after all illegal construction in the country, not just one special case to score political points. The statement from the opposition party comes after Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that he will make it his priority to demolish a building being erected without a permit just opposite the main Skopje courthouse.

The Government needs to demolish the illegally built platforms in the Matka canyon, the house on the Skopje Kale fortress, those built by DUI party official Nefi Useini in Ohrid and all other illegal construction along lake Ohrid. If it doesn’t, the demolition in Skopje will be cheap theater, VMRO-DPMNE said in its press release.