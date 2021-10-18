While about half of the municipalities will likely hold run-off votes in two weeks to elect their mayors, the municipal councils are formed in the first round, using he proportional model.

In the Skopje City Council, the results show that VMRO-DPMNE will have 17 seats, against 12 seats for SDSM, with DUI winning 6 seats, Levica 4 and the Albanian opposition parties, LDP/DOM and the ZHG green group winning two each.

The populist Levica party did well in some urban parts of Skopje, to the detriment of both VMRO and SDSM, but its rise apparently cost SDSM more. In Aerodrom, VMRO won 46.8 percent of the vote, SDSM is far behind with 26, while Levica won solid 17 percent.

In downtown Centar, SDSM is ahead with 34 percent, but it lost a lot of support to Levica and protest parties, allowing VMRO to come close with 28 percent, and Levica and the Jana Belceva list are at around 12 percent each. In Veles, VMRO won the council with 44 percent of the vote with all results processed, SDSM is second with 30 percent, while Levica, whose leader Apasiev is from Veles, won 13 percent of the vote.