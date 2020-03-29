After the ruling SDSM party rejected the proposal from opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski to work together on reducing the blow to the economy, VMRO-DPMNE said it’s clear the Government only cares about the financial interests of its own leaders.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is putting forward estimates of the economic downturn that range between 1.2, 2 and even 3 billion EUR. While governments across the world are preparing serious measures to handle the healthcare and economic crisis, the actions of Zaev and SDSM are the height of irresponsibility, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The opposition party accused Zaev and SDSM of trying to cover up their past mishandling of the economy and corruption in the overall chaos of the coronavirus linked downturn.