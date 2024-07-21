The DUI – SDSM Government used the official plane 25 days in a week, says VMRO-DPMNE in a statement to the press, issued in response to SDSM’s comments that the current Government is wasting too much money for international travel to the NATO summit in Washington and the Blenheim summit in the UK.

The plane will now have to undergo servicing for 1 million EUR. The costs made now are far lower than what was being spent on travel under SDS. They are losing touch with reality, they are a party of the past and do not offer any solution to the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.