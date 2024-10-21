It was SDSM who politicized the security services, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski during a press conference today. SDSM is protesting the appointment of Bojan Hristovski as new head of the ANB security service, claiming that his former local position in VMRO means that Hristovski is a political choice.

In 2020 Hristovski was fired from the UBK/ANB security service because of comments his family members made online, during a purge of the service by SDSM from agents who did not follow their party line, and afterwards SDSM affiliated prosecutors tried to go after journalists who reported on Hristovski’s sacking.