Macedonia is in a hopeless situation under the SDSM – DUI Government, said t the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

Living standards are declining day after day and the Government shows it has no solutions or ability to stop the sinking of our country. On the contrary, they brought us on the verge of a national disaster, VMRO said in a statement.

The party asks the Government to accept its proposal that four teams of experienced VMRO experts are included in formulating policies. “This is now time to be stubborn, but to put national interests ahead of partisan interests. That is why SDSM and PM Kovacevski should accept our offer”, the opposition party said.