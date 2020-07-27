The SDSM led Government failed to meet the key promises it made before the 2016 elections, said VMRO-DPMNE in a press release.

SDSM promised better life for all citizens, but it only came for their cronies. The citizens did not get the 500 EUR average salary that was promised, the 600 kilometers of new highways, no new student campuses, no 5 percent economic growth. The only thing the SDSM term will be remembered for is their crime and corruption, VMRO said.

The two parties are currently evenly split in the next Parliament, with none of them having a clear shot at forming a Government.