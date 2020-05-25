As countries in the region are preparing to reopen and some even declare the end of the coronavirus epidemic, Macedonia remains mired with high levels of new infections, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, blaming the failure to combat the virus on the Government.

Slovenia hasn’t had a newly infected patient in four days. Croatia has had only one in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Macedonia had 37. While other countries report no new infections for days on end, Macedonia is at the very top in newly infected patients. It is clear that SDSM and Minister Filipce underwent a disaster in their handling of the coronavirus, VMRO said.

The opposition party blamed the Government of focusing on holding early elections, which it hopes will save the political career of SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, rather than competently handling the epidemic.