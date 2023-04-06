VMRO-DPMNE welcomed the proposal to allow confiscation of unlawfully built building in favour of the local municipalities. But the opposition party insists that this goes through a process of reviewing the origin of the property.

The initiative came from Centar Mayor Goran Gerasimovski. According to VMRO, the changes to the law need to be much broader than those that are proposed. VMRO listed a number of SDSM party officials, such as Petre Silegov, Slavjanka Petrovska and Darko Kaevski, who built significant new properties without accounting for where they found the money.