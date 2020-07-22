Political parties submitted six new charges, including two from VMRO-DPMNE. The conservative party is calling for a complete manual recount, to restore the trust in the election process after the strange hacking attack on election night.

Previously, the request was rejected by the State Electoral Commission, which threw out the numerous allegation of ballot stuffing and intimidation in Albanian majority polling stations as well as a filibuster attempt by the Levica party. The Administrative Court is the second instance in election issues, and it has already rejected the dozens of allegations of ballot stuffing submitted by the Alliance of Albanians, which accuses its rival DUI.