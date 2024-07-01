VMRO-DPMNE warned newly elected SDSM party leader Venko Filipce that he should not expect any leniency in future criminal investigations because of the position he acquired. Filipce was named in numerous corruption scandals over the years, as Healthcare Minister and as top associate of Zoran Zaev.

Filipce is not a new leader in SDSM, he’s a placeholder for Zoran Zaev. He was responsible for the Covid pogrom, when tens of thousands of people lost their lives directly as consequence of his suspicious dealings. He gave contracts to unqualified companies, while he built villas on Mt. Vodno and blamed the electric cable for the Tetovo hospital fire. If Filipce thinks that he will save himself from accountability for his crimes, or will blame political motives for the investigations, he is mistaken. There will be accountability, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.