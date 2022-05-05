The citizens asked us to institute the active blockade of Parliament, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said in a statement. VMRO will begin to block legislation in Parliament starting on May 10th, as it demands early general elections.

The cost of basic products is up by 100 percent, and fuel prices are up 70 percent. Electricity is up by 30 percent and heating – by 15 percent. This is greatly the fault of SDSM and their mismanagement of the country and crime. SDSM and DUI caused a series of crises and they are solely responsible for the disaster we live in. SDSM wants to remain in power so that they can continue to steal from us. That is why we need early general elections as soon a possible, VMRO-DPMNE said in their statement.

The party demands, as a first step, that key party leaders meet to discuss the proposal to hold early elections.