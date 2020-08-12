VMRO-DPMNE accused the SDSM led interim Government of completely failing to control the movement of coronavirus carriers through the country, after a plane with 24 infected passengers that took off in Skopje landed in Finland.
Finland was forced to re-introduce strict measures for arrivals from countries with high infection rates, such as Macedonia, after the incident. Most of the passengers were Kosovans who hold dual Finnish passports and who entered Macedonia through the land border and took off from the Skopje airport.
It’s clear that the Government has no control over the epidemic. They have no idea who enters or leaves the country, and how many carriers are going through the borders. There is no accountability in the Government over this incident, or over the infection in the vulnerable Geriatric hospital in Skopje, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.
