The SDSM – DUI Government has lost contact with reality with its most recent purchase of luxury dining seets for 37,000 EUR, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. The contract includes plates valued at 88 EUR a piece and gilded cutlery.

Dimitar Kovacevski is purchasing eating utensils that cost 140 average salaries. This is how far gone they have come, the opposition party said in a press statement.

Macedonia is currently facing a spike in inflation and a major energy crisis.