VMRO-DPMNE reacted to the appointment of new officials in the SDSM party by pointing out that they already have a track record of failure. Prime Minister Zaev led the party congress yesterday in which Radmila Sekerinska withdrew from the position of deputy leader, and was replaced by Sanja Lukarevska, while Zaev promoted or retained a number of loyalists, such as Venko Filipce and Ljupco Nikolovski.

Sanja Lukarevska’s task is to protect the Zaev family companies and refuses to collect on the tax debt owed by them. Filipce was caught arranging provisions for vaccine purchases in the midst of the pandemic. Fatmir Bytiqi did not bring a single investment – we have 6,200 closed companies and 60,000 jobs lost on his watch. This is the old face of SDSM led by the old Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press statement.