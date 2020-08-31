The Zaev led Government will continue its track record in crime, corruption and agony for Macedonia, said VMRO-DPMNE in a press release. “This is the same Government that left the country three billion euros deeper in debt, that had a bank collapse, the biggest racketeering scandal in modern Europe and 40,000 newly unemployed citizens”, the party added.

Zoran Zaev spent three years of our lives and now wants to spend as much. Zaev doesn’t care about the people, he only cares about his profits, the conservative party said in its press release.

VMRO-DPMNE pointed to the numerous corruption scandals of Zaev and his SDSM party, including the latest collapse of the Eurostandard Bank and the suspicious contracts awarded to companies based in his stronghold of Strumica by public and publicly linked companies.