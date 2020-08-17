With two weeks to go before the start of the school year, the Education Ministry has no idea how the process will work, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release. The public was shocked by the indecision and infighting between the Healthcare and Education departments, and by the fact that the employees from the Education development bureau, who should be in the vanguard of preparing the new mode of education, were not going to work due to a mix of vacations and working from home.

Our insittutions are completely dysfunctional and the only thing the Government cares about is the personal enrichment of the Zaev family. As a result, with two weeks before the start of the school year the citizens still don’t know how their children will get educated, VMRO-DPMNE said in its press release.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce is pushing for more online education, while his Education counterpart Arbr Ademi wants in-person learning. The proposal made from the Committee on infectious diseases calls for in-person education for children in the first three grades, while the rest of the process should be conducted online.