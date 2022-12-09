The very fact that foreigners are coming to clean up crime in Macedonia is the best evidence that the Government is corrupt, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party following the announcement by US Ambassador Angela Aggeler that a team from Washington is in Macedonia to determine which current office holders will be put on a sanctions list. The announcement caused a storm in the country where SDSM and DUI party officials led an all-out judicial attack on past VMRO appointed officials, while themselves remaining free to act with impunity for years.

Dozens of examples of corruption were left unresolved. We face criminal acts every day – murders and shootouts in Skopje, Macedonian passports are issued to criminals and drug kingpins from around the world, and it is all being done by this Government, which has had absolute power in the country for the past five years. Interior Minister Spasovski and his Ministry and protectors and allies of the crime in Macedonia. His resignation is necessary, but also the resignations of the entire criminal SDS – DUI Government, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.