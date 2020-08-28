VMRO-DPMNE will take part in the Parliament session planned for Saturday, when the Government proposed by Zoran Zaev will be up fora vote. It’s expected that some of the ethnic Albanian parties will boycott the session.

We will absolutely take part and vote against the proposed Government. We have thousands and thousands of reasons to name in opposition to the proposed criminal candidates, people who have lengthy track records of scandals and nepotism, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski.

Arsovski added that VMRO will not propose a candidate for Deputy Speaker of Parliament. The SDSM – DUI lead coalition proposed five deputy speakers, even though the standard over the past years was three. VMRO said that this idea is way too costly and that they will withdraw their candidate and call on SDSM to do the same.