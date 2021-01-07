VMRO-DPMNE will nominate Aleksandar Dastevski and Boban Stojanovski as members of the State Electoral Commission, Alfa TV reported.

Dastevski is a former head of the Anti-Discrimination Commission. He is dean at the UTMS university in Skopje and was a manager of the Euro-Balkan University. He holds a PhD in political sciences. Stojanovski is a master of law and works at the Parliament.

The main opposition party traditionally names the head of the State Electoral Commission. The first task for the new commission will be to prepare the 2021 municipal elections.