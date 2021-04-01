VMRO-DPMNE supports expansion of the Mother Teresa center, the medical center around the 8th of September hospital and building modern clinics in Stip, Tetovo and Bitola, to disperse the offer of medical care across the country, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski. He said that the party will oppose the plan by the Zaev regime to build one huge new clinic west of the capital Skopje for about half a billion EUR.

The proposal for a large new clinic is not serious. You can’t just propose a center worth half a billion EUR with a bill on three pages with seven articles, especially when you are a Government listed as the most corruption and criminal in the Balkans, and then expect that the opposition will support you, Mickoski said.

Mickoski said that VMRO will support expanding the Mother Teresa clinical center in downtown Skopje, and also building a new clinic between the 8th of September hospital and the private Zan Mitrev clinic in Skopje’s Karpos district, making it a major second healthcare center in the capital. Also, to prevent the practice of forcing the entire country to come to Skopje for treatment, Mickoski said that major regional clinics are needed in Bitola, Stip and Tetovo.