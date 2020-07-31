VMRO-DPMNE will propose a law to investigate the origin of the property of top politicians in the first 100 days of the new Parliament, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski. He pointed to the inexplicable growth of the family businesses of SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, and the numerous corruption and extortion scandals he is involved in, as the main reason why such laws should be adopted.

We see many politicians gain outstanding wealth while in office, as do their families. We will propose a law under which we will determine the origin of this wealth and if the politicians can’t explain the origin of their money, it will be taxed at 70, 80 percent, Mickoski said.