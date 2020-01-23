VMRO-DPMNE will reveal evidence about Zoran Zaev’s marijuana business tomorrow, party spokesman Dimitar Arsovski said.

We are talking about a serious scandal, linked to the proposed new drug law, which the Government wants to tailor to its private needs, Arsovski said.

The Zaev family is the biggest marijuana producer in Macedonia, but despite major investments, exports of cannabis oil, which is the stated purpose of the investments, have been almost non-existent. Meanwhile, a strong push is being made to change the drug law, which would allow the export of dried marijuana flowers.

Zaev personally courted international marijuana producers, and recently, a Serbian businessman who has ties to the Zaev empire was arrested on the suspicion that he was using his legal cannabis business as a front for smuggling dried marijuana on the black market.