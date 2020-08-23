VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski said that the party will soon decide whether to even attend the planned vote for the next SDSM – DUI led Government. Opposition parties such as the Alliance of Albanians and Alternative are expected to boycott to session and Arsovski was asked today if VMRO will do the same.

This is clearly a criminal Government, made up of people from the murkiest period of our history which obviously will not receive the support of VMRO-DPMNE. Regarding our actions on the day of the vote, we will inform the public in due time, Arsovski said.

It’s not clear when the vote wlil take place – the proposed candidates caused a rift in DUI where influential party factions are not happy with their share of the spoils and have threatened to withhold votes, which could scupper the whole deal given that the coalition made up of SDSM, DUI, BESA and DPA would at best have 62 out 120 votes – only one vote more than the bare minimum that is required.