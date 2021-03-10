Zoran Zaev is undermining Macedonia’s credibility with his statement that he turned to British intelligence services to ask for coronavirus vaccines, said Aleksandar Nacev from VMRO-DPMNE in a press conference. Zaev shocked the public during an interview yesterday when he flippantly revealed that he asked former British diplomats who now work in the intelligence services for help in obtaining vaccines.

This is another blow to the credibility of our country. It comes at a time of growing scandals with our top representatives being denied NATO clearance. The issue with Zaev’s statement is twofold – one, that he even considers that awarding vaccines is a matter for intelligence services, and two, that he is in communication with such persons and reveals the topics of discussion to the public.

Nacev noted that Zaev’s credibility on security related issues is completely shot after he was pranked by the two Russian “comedians” Vovan and Lexus and developed a lengthy relationship with them, informing them of security related issues in the Balkans, and his agenda which included meetings with persons who are of interest to the Russian side. After revealing their communication, the two pranksters were able to dupe Zaev again, using an actress that was pretending to be Greta Thunberg.