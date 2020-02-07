The extortion of millions of euros, the abuse of office by top prosecutors, the injustice, it is all just tip of the iceberg, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, as the hearings in the Racket trial continue to rock the country. Prosecutors were lately focused on displaying the luxury clothing items bought by the two chief suspects, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and Katica Janeva, but are steering clear from questioning, let alone charging, top SDSM party officials who were reportedly involved, and VMRO insisted that the entire scandal revolves around SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska protects and cover up for Zoran Zaev’s crimes, and is his direct accomplice. Nobody really believes the story that Bojan Jovanovski and Katica Janeva were alone in this. Everybody realizes that they were directly supported by the Government led by Zoran Zaev. This case, where the public saw how businessmen are extorted out of millions of euros, must be resolved in full and the institutions need to work toward justice, VMRO-DPMNE said in its press release.