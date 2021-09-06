Zoran Zaev is losing supporters and coalition partners, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement after two of the smaller coalition partners of SDSM announced an independent run for in the mayoral race in Skopje.

LDP and DOM nominated a Zaev supporter, singer Beni Shaqiri, as their candidate for Mayor of Skopje. The two parties are part of Zaev’s coalition that props up his Government, but did not extend this coalition for the local elections.