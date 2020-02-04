VMRO-DPMNE called on Zoran Zaev to reveal what parts of the Macedonian public healthcare system was he planning to give away to the controversial businessman Shaukat Ali Ghafoor. The news of Zaev’s meetings with Ghafoor, mediated by disgraced former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, was broken by Albanian media outlets and its was reported that Ghafoor was looking to take over portions of the public healthcare of Albania and Macedonia under a public private partnership.

The citizens remember how Zaev and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce spoke about introducing public private partnerships in the healthcare not so long ago. They spoke about privatizing the emergency response teams, in vitro procedures, laboratories… anything where they would be able to turn a profit. They even portrayed their children’s cardio surgery project as a PPP project, until it failed. Zaev needs o answer, what was the topic of his meetings with this controversial businessman, who is under investigation for money laundering, said Dafina Stojanoska from VMRO-DPMNE.

Ghafoor is known as a Pakistani businessman who had close links to deposed Libyan dictator Moamer el Gaddafi but has since relocated to Malta. Zaev’s SDSM party denied that he met with Ghafoor during his visit to Malta in 2018.