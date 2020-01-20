SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that he will begin his talks on the law on state prosecutors with the eight former members of VMRO-DPMNE in the Parliament. Zaev is trying to adopt the law, which requires a two – thirds majority in Parliament, the same way he rammed through the name change – by using this group of bribed and blackmailed representatives.

Following the visit of EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, the issue of the law again came to the fore, despite the fact that Zaev assured the public that it has been resolved with the help of disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva.

I began my talks and I’m trying to achieve the two thirds majority. It is the obligation of all political parties to offer the best solution for our citizens. I hope that we can adopt the law before Parliament dissolves in February. I will talk to the independent members of Parliament who voted for the name change and I hope they will support laws that will give a European perspective to the country. But the main responsibility lies with the biggest parties, Zaev said.

VMRO-DPMNE responded that it is interested in a principled law on state prosecutors, but that this is not what Zaev is proposing. Previous talks broke down when Zaev insisted that the next Special Prosecutor is not allowed to investigate his term in office and the numerous criminal scandals that resulted.

There are many reasons why the criminal group in power is trying to avoid having a professional law about the state prosecutors. One of them is their need to protect the marijuana business, which is largely controlled by the Zaev family. They attempt to push through a law that would expand this trade, even while one of their business partners, Koluvija, was arrested in Serbia for illegal marijuana production, said VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev.

Despite Predrag Koluvija’s link with Zaev, no follow up investigation has been launched in Macedonia after the Serbian businessman was arrested. Just as in the Racket scandal, Macedonian prosecutors have steered well clear from investigating Zaev. Janusev announced that additional revelations about Zaev’s involvement in the drug trade will be revealed this week.