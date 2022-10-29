EU Ambassador to Macedonia David Geer came out to explain the latest instance where a top European official referred to Macedonians as “Northmacedonians”.

This happened during the remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during a visit when the EU was trying to make a rare display of support the Macedonian national identity – as it approved the signing of a border protection treaty in Macedonian. But Von der Leyen’s use of “Northmacedonians” – in a speech in which he urged Macedonia to accept additional Bulgarian nationalist demands – undermined the EU’s attempt to endear itself to the Macedonians.

According to Geer, Von der Leyen made a gaffe. He asked Macedonians to focus on the fact that she “didn’t come empty handed” – the EU announced 80 million EUR in aid to overcome the deep energy crisis, and on the fact that she visited Macedonia three times in one year.