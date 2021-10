Voter turnout in Sunday’s local elections is 20.76% until 1 pm according to the processed data from 294,048 voters.

The highest turnout was in Novaci 43.70%, and the lowest turnout was in Lipkovo, where according to the data that have reached the SEC so far, 11.65% of registered voters went to the polls.

A total of 10,831 candidates from 31 political parties and coalitions and 91 groups of voters are running in the elections.