The voter turnout is 23.81% until 1 pm according to the processed data from 3,368 polling stations where 432,026 voters exercised their voting rights, State Election Commission spokesperson Admir Shabani said at today’s press conference.

Voter turnout in the first electoral district is 27.09%, in the second – 21.64%, third – 28.92%, fourth – 27.45%, fifth – 23.11% and sixth – 15.58%.