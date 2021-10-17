The voter turnout by municipalities in Macedonia according to SEC date by 1 pm is about 20%. Novaci has the highest voter turnout, 43.70% of the registered voters cast their vote. The lowest turnout in the municipalities with predominantly Macedonian population was in Strumica, where only 20.06% of the registered voters went to the polls.

Demir Hisar 35.61%

Novcaci 43.70 %

Vevcani 34.23%

Krusevo 33.58%

Krivogastani 32.90%

Makedonski Brod 31.70%

Dojran 30.55 %

Gradsko 30.15 %

Caska 30.18%

Lozovo 32.90%

Karbinci 30.69%

Kratovo 30.81%

Rankovce 34.30%

Kriva Palnka 35.13%

Ohrid 23.86%

Bitola 25.58%

Prilep 31.02%

Kavadarci 27.78 %

Negotino 29.34 %

Gevgelija 28.14%

Valandovo 25.23%

Stumica 20.06%

Berovo 23.30%

Vinica 24.35%

Pehcevo 28.93%

Delcevo 29.25%

Kocani 20.41%

Probistip 29.13%

Sveti Nikole 29.38%

Stip 25.41%

Veles 24.52%

Resen 20.99%

Voter turnout is very low in municipalities with a predominantly Albanian population. By 1 pm, about 13% of the registered voters had cast their vote. The highest turnout is in Kicevo – 17.60%, and the lowest in Lipkovo 11.65%.