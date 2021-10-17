The voter turnout by municipalities in Macedonia according to SEC date by 1 pm is about 20%. Novaci has the highest voter turnout, 43.70% of the registered voters cast their vote. The lowest turnout in the municipalities with predominantly Macedonian population was in Strumica, where only 20.06% of the registered voters went to the polls.
Demir Hisar 35.61%
Novcaci 43.70 %
Vevcani 34.23%
Krusevo 33.58%
Krivogastani 32.90%
Makedonski Brod 31.70%
Dojran 30.55 %
Gradsko 30.15 %
Caska 30.18%
Lozovo 32.90%
Karbinci 30.69%
Kratovo 30.81%
Rankovce 34.30%
Kriva Palnka 35.13%
Ohrid 23.86%
Bitola 25.58%
Prilep 31.02%
Kavadarci 27.78 %
Negotino 29.34 %
Gevgelija 28.14%
Valandovo 25.23%
Stumica 20.06%
Berovo 23.30%
Vinica 24.35%
Pehcevo 28.93%
Delcevo 29.25%
Kocani 20.41%
Probistip 29.13%
Sveti Nikole 29.38%
Stip 25.41%
Veles 24.52%
Resen 20.99%
Voter turnout is very low in municipalities with a predominantly Albanian population. By 1 pm, about 13% of the registered voters had cast their vote. The highest turnout is in Kicevo – 17.60%, and the lowest in Lipkovo 11.65%.
