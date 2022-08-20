The municipalities of Mavrovo-Rostuse and Centar Zupa on Saturday hold repeated mayoral elections after voter turnout was low at the 2021 elections, while Tetovo holds extraordinary elections for councilors after no agreement for majority was reached at the municipal council.

A total of 101,174 voters, who will vote at 172 polling stations, have the right to vote in the local elections for mayor in Mavrovo and Rostuse and in Centar Zupa and for councilors in Tetovo, the State Election Commission informed.

In Tetovo, 84,072 voters are registered in the voters’ list at 117 polling stations. In Mavrovo and Rostuse there are 9,948 voters in 39 polling stations, and in Centar Zupa 7,145 in 16 polling stations.