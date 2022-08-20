Voting for mayors in Centar Zupa, in Mavrovo-Rostuse as well as for the Council in Tetovo Municipality has ended.

The parties normally expect to receive the support of the citizens. The current mayor of Tetovo, Biljal Kasami, expects a majority in the Council.

According to the overall campaign and the course of the campaign, we expect that it is our goal to have more than 16 councilors, it is possible to achieve it because only we as a political party made a typical campaign with local gatherings where the response was great and the only party that held final rally in the center of Tetovo, which was massively attended by the citizens. That is why we expect that today at the end of the day we will celebrate a majority in the Tetovo Municipality Council, Kasami said.

Vlatko Gjorcev from VMRO-DPMNE emphasized that the citizens were promised a functional municipality of Tetovo that would solve people’s problems.

We promised them a council that would support the mayor and his projects and ideas, so I think that the campaign of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition partners has been well received by the people, Vladimir Gjorcev, member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE, told TV Sitel.

The first results are already coming in. Centar Zupa Municipality has finally elected a mayor, after the necessary census of one third of the total electorate was secured in today’s repeated elections.

It is Arijan Ibram nominated by the Turkish Democratic Party, who was the only candidate, and this is his third term. He was first elected in the 2013 elections and re-elected in 2017.