The verdicts in the “Vodno Plots” case were pronounced today. Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski received a prison sentence of 5 plus 3 years, ie a single prison sentence of 7 years in prison and a fine of 3,500 euros years.

Saso Mijalkov was sentenced to one year and three months in prison. The time spent in detention is also calculated.

The other defendants are also guilty of helping: Risto Novacevski, Nenad Josifovic and Jordan Kamcev, who was sentenced to one year in prison. The time spent in detention is also calculated for him. Novacevski was sentenced to probation.