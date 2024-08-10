The Vredi coalition views DUI’s announcement that August 13, the anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement’s signature, will be marked as a party “holiday” as obvious parallelism and an attempt to further divide the Albanian people.
The date of signing the Framework Agreement is marked institutionally, with an appropriate program and agenda, the Coalition emphasizes.
As stated in the release, the coalition threatens to rename DUI as the “Non-Democratic Union for Disintegration,” or NUD, should it fail to demonstrate internal capability for staff and programmatic reforms.As stated in the release, the coalition threatens to rename DUI as the “Non-Democratic Union for Disintegration,” or NUD, should it fail to demonstrate internal capability for staff and programmatic reforms.
Because of the 22-year rule, this party cannot accept that the majority of Albanians sent it to the opposition. That is why he stubbornly and beyond all logic dares to privatize the Ohrid Framework Agreement. The VLEN coalition evaluates the announcements that Ahmeti’s party will mark August 13 as their party “holiday” as pure parallelism and an attempt to divide Albanians, since the date of signing the Framework Agreement is marked institutionally, with an appropriate program and agenda, it is stated in the statement from the Coalition.
Comments are closed for this post.