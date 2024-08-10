The Vredi coalition views DUI’s announcement that August 13, the anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement’s signature, will be marked as a party “holiday” as obvious parallelism and an attempt to further divide the Albanian people.

The date of signing the Framework Agreement is marked institutionally, with an appropriate program and agenda, the Coalition emphasizes.

As stated in the release, the coalition threatens to rename DUI as the "Non-Democratic Union for Disintegration," or NUD, should it fail to demonstrate internal capability for staff and programmatic reforms.