Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he hoped, but was not sure, that a solution would be found to lift the Bulgarian veto and unblock Macedonia’s European integration.

I spoke with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski this morning and I hope so, but I am not sure, Vucic told reporters in Brussels ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

Asked if bilateral issues are included in the EU accession process is acceptable to him as requested by Bulgaria, Vucic replied that the same was done to Belgrade and Pristina under Chapter 35.

I cannot say that Mr. Kovacevski is happy, we will see what happens, added Vucic.

Regarding Belgrade’s attitude towards Skopje, Vucic said that Macedonia is a brotherly and friendly country for Serbia.