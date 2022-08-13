Under the auspices of the governments of Serbia, Macedonia and Albania, and within the Open Balkan initiative, the first international wine fair “Wine Vision by Open Balkan”, will be held in Belgrade from 1 to 4 September 2022, MIA’s Belgrade correspondent reported.

The “Wine Vision by Open Balkan” fair will gather the masters in the production of the best wines in one place and will promote the Balkans as a tourist destination, its geography and wealth of wine varieties.

Over 332 exhibitors from 22 countries are expected to attend the mentioned event in Belgrade. 160 exhibitors from Serbia will present, 26 from Albania, while 47 exhibitors will come from Macedonia. In addition to the member states of the Open Balkans, exhibitors are also expected from Croatia, Montenegro, France, Chile, Argentina, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries.