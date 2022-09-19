Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, at today’s press conference in which Serbia’s reserves of food and energy were disclosed, emphasized that Macedonians can also count on Serbian gas for this winter.

We also solve the problems of the Macedonians because they have a gas plant (referring to Te-To), which can produce gas electricity. That is 5-7 percent of the electricity for winter consumption, said Vucic.

This is just one of a series of cases of help from the Republic of Serbia and President Vucic for our country.