President Aleksandar Vucic said that three agreements between Serbia, Macedonia and Albania would be signed in Skopje on Thursday.

As he said, one refers to the faster flow of goods and services between the three countries, the other to joint action on the issue of natural disasters and catastrophes, and the third to the creation of a single labor market, which means the abolition of work permits.

That, he says, means that whoever works in Belgrade can work in Skopje and Tirana and vice versa.