Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, according to the New York Times.

According to the American newspaper, Vucic will meet with Trump during his visit to the White House, which is planned on the occasion of the American initiative to reach an agreement between Belgrade and Pristina. The Serbian president will also meet with the US envoy for dialogue, Richard Grenell, during his visit to the United States.

The New York Times estimates that his recent landslide victory in the general election gives the President of Serbia more room for maneuver and freedom to negotiate a dialogue with Pristina, under the auspices of the EU and the United States.

The paper also reports that Vucic, congratulating his party colleagues on the victory, said he did not intend to choose between the world’s great powers, but would continue to pursue a policy in Serbia’s favor without interference from the interests of major political factors of the world.

