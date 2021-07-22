Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the so-called Mini-Schengen initiative for regional cooperation will be renamed, since it has little to do with EU’s Schengen treaty.

Vucic and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama are jockeying for a dominant position in the group that has Macedonia sandwiched between Albania and Kosovo on one side and Serbia on the other. Vucic spoke with Rama and Zoran Zaev today before the coming regional economic forum in Skopje.