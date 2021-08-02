Wait time of up to one hour is reported at Bogorodica border crossing as traffic intenisty is moderate outside urban areas. No delays are reported on other border crossing by Macedonian authorities.

Also, Dry road conditions are reported across the country, AMSM said.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo – Veles, Mavrovo – Debar – Struga, Vinica – Berovo and Kocani – Delcevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.