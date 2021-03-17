Venko Filipce came out at another press conference and of course only to say that there is a delay in the vaccination process, VMRO-DPMNE reacted following Wednesday’s press conference of Minister Filipce, who announced that the mass vaccination would begin in April.

According to Filipce, the vaccines were to arrive in January, February, March, but today we hear the Minister say the beginning of April, the first week of April. This means only one thing, the citizens are still going to wait for vaccines, the opposition party reacts.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said Wednesday that by the beginning of next month, 100,000 vaccines were expected to arrive in the country via the Covax program.