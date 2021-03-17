Venko Filipce came out at another press conference and of course only to say that there is a delay in the vaccination process, VMRO-DPMNE reacted following Wednesday’s press conference of Minister Filipce, who announced that the mass vaccination would begin in April.
According to Filipce, the vaccines were to arrive in January, February, March, but today we hear the Minister say the beginning of April, the first week of April. This means only one thing, the citizens are still going to wait for vaccines, the opposition party reacts.
Health Minister Venko Filipce said Wednesday that by the beginning of next month, 100,000 vaccines were expected to arrive in the country via the Covax program.
He added that talks were being held with Chinese and Russian officials in relation to the vaccines but that there is no specific date yet. “However, we have a reason to believe that it will be sometime by the beginning of the first week of April, and that’s when mass vaccination for which the system is fully prepared would practically start”, he said.
Filipce pointed out that according to the latest information, Pfizer has raised the level of caution in relation to all the countries with which it is now negotiating, and will probably require some stricter criteria.
Comments are closed for this post.