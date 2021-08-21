After the local elections in October and the subsequent fall of the Zaev Government, there will be accountability for the violation of the law, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, after the Interior Ministry announced it will violate the law and begin printing identity cards with ethnic designations.

It’s not the first time this Government is violating the law, they’ve been doing it for four years straight. I want to warn all employees of the Interior Ministry – people are dragged before court these days for much lesser crimes than what you are about to commit. Remember how in the recent passports scandal, it was only the lowest officials who were charged, while the big fish were protected, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski also warned that, besides political ramifications – appeasing Greece and the Albanian parties in Macedonia, the move to begin printing new style identity cards is also likely linked with an attempt to rig the procurement contract.